Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close-up on a table with items to create a composition for Easter. Women's hands arrange objects on the table. Church holiday-Easter
Little boy and his mother with basket full of dyed Easter eggs at wooden table, closeup. Easter celebration
Mother and daughter coloring eggs for Easter
Beautiful cute baby girl is holding a basket with gray eggs on a Sunny summer day.Concept of family traditions.
Male hands holding raw eggs in basket, closeup

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133442593

Item ID: 2133442593

Close-up on a table with items to create a composition for Easter. Women's hands arrange objects on the table. Church holiday-Easter

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

astrastudio

astrastudio