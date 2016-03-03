Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up on the stylish faceted glass prisms of a modern chandelier with gold or brass detail hanging from a ceiling in an interior decor concept
Formats
4724 × 3153 pixels • 15.7 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG