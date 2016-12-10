Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up on senior mature woman sitting on sofa at home while knitting. Work in progress. Hobby, retirement, relax concept for elderly female grandmother enjoying hand made work
Beautiful caucasian brunette woman in dress in oriental style with oriental patterns on the hands and face , with numerous bracelets. Indian woman

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128377404

Item ID: 2128377404

Close up on senior mature woman sitting on sofa at home while knitting. Work in progress. Hobby, retirement, relax concept for elderly female grandmother enjoying hand made work

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lucigerma

Lucigerma