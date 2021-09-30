Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091944497
Close up on a Japanese strawberry ice cream and cheerios shaped as a cute bear character topped with sweet whipped cream and colorful sugar decorations on corn flakes.
Japan
k
By kuremo
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Rarely used
Insight
Usage and Popularity show how the Shutterstock community is engaging with this asset.
Related keywords
foodjapanesekawaiibackgroundballbearcacaocaloriecateringcharactercheerioschildhoodchocolatecocoacolorfulcookiecoolcopy spacecreamcreamycutedeliciousdessertdieteatingfreshfrozenfunnygelatoice creamice-creamjapankidsmaid cafenutritionparfaitpinkservingsorbetstrawberrysundaesweetsweet whipped creamtastetastytoppingtoppingsunhealthywhippedwhipped cream
Categories: The Arts, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist