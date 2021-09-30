Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091944497

Close up on a Japanese strawberry ice cream and cheerios shaped as a cute bear character topped with sweet whipped cream and colorful sugar decorations on corn flakes.

Japan
k

By kuremo

Asset data

Popularity

Low

Usage

Rarely used

Insight

Usage and Popularity show how the Shutterstock community is engaging with this asset.

Related keywords

Categories: The ArtsFood and Drink

Similar images

See all

More from this artist

See all
All categories
Abstract
Animals/Wildlife
Backgrounds/Textures
Beauty/Fashion
Buildings/Landmarks
Business/Finance
Celebrities
Editorial
Education
Food and Drink
Healthcare/Medical
Holidays
Illustrations/Clip-Art
Industrial
Interiors
Miscellaneous
Nature
Objects
Parks/Outdoor
People
Religion
Science
Signs/Symbols
Sports/Recreation
Technology
The Arts
Transportation
Vectors
Vintage