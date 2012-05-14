Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up on grass straw with view on Woerthersee in Poertschach in Carinthia, Austria.Few ducks crossing the lake. Calm surface of the lake is reflecting.Sunny day. Relaxed feeling. Alps, Lake Woerth
Formats
5434 × 3623 pixels • 18.1 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG