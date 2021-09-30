Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097223222
The close-up on an element of the artificial port of Gold beach in Asnelles in Europe, in France, in Normandy, in Arromanches les Bains, in summer, on a sunny day.
14960 Asnelles, France
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arromanchesbackgroundbaybeautifulboatbritish armycalvadoscoastdestinationdwight eisenhowererwin rommelfrancegerman armygermanygold beachhandleharborholidayholidaysjuno beachlandinglandscapemagnificentmemorialnaturenormandyomaha beachorneouistrehamoutdoorsandseasecond world warshipshorestorysummersunnytourismtourist placetravelukunited statesutah beachwarwaterwavewithout character
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist