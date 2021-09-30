Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086692781
Close-up metal chrome bolts and nuts in a chaotic order. Background concept for fasteners and construction topics. Repair and spare parts concept
Y
By YouraPechkin
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alloyaluminumbackgroundbackgroundsboltboltholechromeclose-upcloseupcomponentdetailelementsequipmentfixgrouphardwareindustrialironironslustremacromanufacturingmaterialsmechanicmechanicalmetalmetallicmetallic lustremetalwarenewnutsobjectpartquantityrepairscrewscrew-boltscrew-nutscrewnutsetshapeshinysilversleevestainlesssteeltoolturnerswork
Categories: Technology
Similar images
More from this artist