Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up of meeting table and monitor in business office. Nobody in startup space with empty desk and charts presentation, modern decor used for company work in professional boardroom.
Laid dining table served with expensive white dishes and crystal glasses.
The restaurant's terrace overlooking the sea and yachts
High-line kitchen dinette set table
Today, 19:30pm on September 18, 2020 Photo at the apple store in the supermarket, Tak Thailand The COVID 19 makes the economy bad, So people not shopping.
Top view of manager office with wooden walls, gray tiled floor, white and wooden computer table with white chair and black bookcase. 3d rendering
Table dining is interior in house,soft focus
Antique Irons in Thailand

See more

1113051566

See more

1113051566

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133782031

Item ID: 2133782031

Close up of meeting table and monitor in business office. Nobody in startup space with empty desk and charts presentation, modern decor used for company work in professional boardroom.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6144 × 3456 pixels • 20.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio