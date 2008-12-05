Images

Close-up man's hand holding small glass, crystal house against background winter landscape. Artistically colored tinted photo. Concept dream home, real estate business. Take out mortgage. Copy space
Guy holds the house keys in his hands against the background of clouds. Concept on the topic of buying a new home
Hands is holding Christmas toys– white house and white key. Photo with copy space and shiny background
Close of businessman holding tablet pc with house sign made of connected gears. Mixed media
Hand holding smartphone with travel cons
Woman's hand with Christmas toy – handmade herringbone, holidays concept
Man touching an online voting concept on a touch screen with his finger

2140202001

Item ID: 2140202001

Formats

  • 5963 × 3967 pixels • 19.9 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

I

IULIIA GUSEVA