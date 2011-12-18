Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close-up of a man in white sportswear doing yoga in a fitness room with a balgovon. the concept of a healthy lifestyle.
Young man reading magazine
Argument of a married, elder couple. A worried senior sitting at the table and his irritated wife
cheerful young woman using her mobile phone
Attractive mature woman chopping herbs and cooking vegetables in the kitchen at home, with healthy organic produce and using a knife and chopping board.
Closeup of a mature woman sleeping in bed with pills in foreground at home
Lovers sleeping after having breakfast in their bed
Closeup image of a mature chef in white hat adding garnish to plate of pasta

See more

543300217

See more

543300217

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127875054

Item ID: 2127875054

Close-up of a man in white sportswear doing yoga in a fitness room with a balgovon. the concept of a healthy lifestyle.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6121 × 4081 pixels • 20.4 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lobachad

Lobachad