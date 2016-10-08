Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up man customer male buyer client in white shirt hold clipboard paper document lean on car choose auto want buy new automobile in showroom vehicle dealership store motor show indoor Sale concept
Man fastening seat belt in car
Man in a white shirt. Worker wipes a car. Male holding a rag in his hand
Driver fastening his seat belt before starting car
A friendly car dealer shows a young woman a new car explains the pros and cons of a brand new car at the dealership
Handsome young man buying a new car at dealership salon
Beautiful young woman is talking to handsome car dealership worker while choosing a car in dealership
African man gives the girl the keys to a new car close-up

See more

1111444868

See more

1111444868

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131986379

Item ID: 2131986379

Close up man customer male buyer client in white shirt hold clipboard paper document lean on car choose auto want buy new automobile in showroom vehicle dealership store motor show indoor Sale concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ViDI Studio

ViDI Studio