Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up of a lying ruminant Scottish highlander cow in the Eexterveld nature reserve near Anderen in the Dutch province of Drenthe with well-developed horns and red brown long-haired fur
Highland cow. Au Diable du Vert
A black wildebeest (Connochaetes gnou) in natural habitat, Mountain Zebra National Park, South Africa
Highland cattle in a field
Highland cattle emerging from the forest
Hairy Scottish Highlander - Highland cattle - next to the road, Isle of Skye.
Lion with prey Serengeti National Park
Scottish highland cow in Isle of Skye.

See more

1371505850

See more

1371505850

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135514507

Item ID: 2135514507

Close up of a lying ruminant Scottish highlander cow in the Eexterveld nature reserve near Anderen in the Dutch province of Drenthe with well-developed horns and red brown long-haired fur

Formats

  • 9601 × 6401 pixels • 32 × 21.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photodigitaal.nl

Photodigitaal.nl