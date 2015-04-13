Images

Image
Close up of lovely pink Alpine Azalea (Rhododendron) blooming on the green grassy hillside of majestic Hehuan Mountain in Taroko National Park, Hualien County, Taiwan
2139233537

Item ID: 2139233537

Formats

  • 4920 × 3280 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

C

CHEN MIN CHUN