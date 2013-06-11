Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
close up inspiration of smart caucasian woman eating vegetable, looking at camera in kitchen with copy space. beautiful caucasian woman cooking healthy diet fruit or vegetable in kitchen
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4512 × 2376 pixels • 15 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 527 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 264 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG