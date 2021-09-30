Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089369966
Close up image of a male Downy-Woodpecker on the side of a tree looking into a hole in the trunk it has been working on.
animalavianbackgroundbeakbeautifulbirdbirdingbirdwatchingbreeding plumageclingingclose upcloseupcolorfulcutedowny-woodpeckerenvironmentfeatherfeathersgreengreen leaveshole in treehole in tree trunkmale downy-woodpeckermigratorynaturalnatureneutral backgroundornithologyoutdoorpicoides pubescensplumagepointy beakportraitred feathers on headside profilespringtreewhitewhite and black featherswildwildlifewingwoodwoodpeckerwoodpecker feet
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
