Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100151249
Close-up of ice-covered birch branch after a winter ice storm.
UKRAINE
J
By Julitt
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstract backgroundatmospheric icingbackgroundbeautifulbirchbirch branchesclose-upcoldcoveredearly winterenvironmentfreezefreezingfreezing rainfrostfrostedfrostingfrostyfrozenfrozen rainglaciationglaze iceglazediceice snow stormice stormiciclesicingicy rainlandscapenaturalnaturenature backgroundnobodyoutdoorseasonseasonalselective focusslight frosttemperaturetransparenttreeweatherweather conditionsweather forecastwinterwinter daywinter season
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist