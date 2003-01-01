Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close-up of hands of winemaker, wine grower or grape picker and child with ripe blue grapes on grapevin. Man harvesting. Mosel Rhine in Germany. Making of delicious red wine. German Rheingau region.
Formats
5000 × 3333 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG