Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096544370
close up hands putting turkey on table. High quality photo
UNITED STATES
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bakerybarbequebeefclose upcloseupcookcookingcuisinedeliciousdetaildining tabledishdougheateatingfleshflourfoodgourmetgrillhandhandmadehomehomemadehousekitchenmakingmans handsmantimarinatedmealmeatminced meatnaturalpastryplatepreparationprepareproteinrollerrolling pintabletastytraditionalturkeyturkishvillagerwomanwood
Categories: Food and Drink, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist