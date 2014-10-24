Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close-up of hand a man holding lungs symbol while sitting in the hospital. World tuberculosis day, world no tobacco day, lung cancer, pulmonary hypertension, pneumonia, COVID-19. Close-up photo
Formats
4608 × 3072 pixels • 15.4 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG