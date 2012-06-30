Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up hand choose light bulb or lamp for human resources or leadership and creativity thinking idea motivation or vision and knowledge learning and study or education concept.
A hand holding is light bulb for save energy. Creative ideas concept, lightbulb for new idea, object design for thinking
Hand holding light bulb on wood table. Concept of inspiration creative idea thinking and future technology innovation
hand holding light bulb. idea concept with innovation and inspiration
Man holding light bulb. Concept of inspiration and creativity
new idea concept with female hand holding light bulb
Creative new idea. Innovation, brainstorming, inspiration and solution concepts. The man is holding light bulb. Copy space background.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132320479

Item ID: 2132320479

Close up hand choose light bulb or lamp for human resources or leadership and creativity thinking idea motivation or vision and knowledge learning and study or education concept.

Formats

  • 6760 × 2723 pixels • 22.5 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 403 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 202 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Noin90650

Noin90650