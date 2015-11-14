Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close Up grilled corn on street vegetable food background, Corns has high in vitamins, fiber and has antioxidants, Cooking many types of foods and dessert in regions of the world,Healthy food concept.
Formats
6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG