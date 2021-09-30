Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086692775
Close-up green embedded microcircuits are stacked in box to prepare for the further in factory for production of equipment
Y
By YouraPechkin
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
boardchipcircuitclose-upcloseupcolorfulcomputercopperdetaildevicedigitalelectricelectricalelectricityelectronicelectronicsembeddedenvironmentequipmentexperimentalfactorygreen computergreen microcircuithardwarehigh-frequencyhigh-powerindustrylaboratorylaptopmanymetalmetallicmicrocircuitsnobodyoscillatory circuitpartpcbprototypeseparateserialskeinssmdstackstoretechtechnologytexturewastewire
Categories: Technology
Similar images
More from this artist