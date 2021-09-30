Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093053987
Close-up of a gold clasp on a clip. Bag accessories on a white background. Belt buckle for attaching the bag.
A
By Anakumka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessoriesaccessorybagbag accessoriesbeltbrightbroochbuckleclipcloseupcolorfuldecorationdesigndetailearringseleganceequipmentfashionfashionablefemalefemale accessoriesgemglamourgoldhandbagjewellifestyleluxurymetalmodernobjectpersonalpurseringsaleshinyshoppingsinglesquarestorestylevintagewhitewoman accessories
Categories: Miscellaneous, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist