Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092203769
Close up of fringed pink dianthus superbus flowers in bloom
T
By Tom Meaker
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
beautifulbeautybloombloomingbotanicalbotanyclose upcloseupcolorcolourcultivatedcut outdaydianthusdianthus superbusflorafloralflowerflower headflowering plantflowersfreshfreshnessfringed pinkgardengardeninggrowthhorizontalhorticulturalhorticulturein bloominflorescencemacronaturalnatureornamentaloutdooroutdoorspetalphotographypinkpink flowersplantpollenseasonseasonalsummersummer timesummertime
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist