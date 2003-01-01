Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up of fresh organic vegetables, carrots, onions, turnips, potatoes and beetroots. Soil on the unwashed vegetables. Market in Ulan Bator, Mongolia
Edit
Natural background. Wall decorated with scallop shells in a row. Asturias, Spain
Background. Ancient wooden facade of a house in Kazan, Russia. Beautiful texture.
Background of natural tangle branches.Textured. Spain
Close up of rice plants growing on a field. Sapa, Vietnam. Asia
Texture and background. House of Himba tribe. Houses are made of earth and dung by the himba women. Namibia, Africa
Ancient wooden tools for drawing, measuring and construction activities.Tools hanging on a wall. Museum at Teruel, Aragon, Spain, Europe
Background with brown leather pieces in a row.Traditional pattern. Spain, Europe.

See more

2047235591

See more

2047235591

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2121939143

Item ID: 2121939143

Close up of fresh organic vegetables, carrots, onions, turnips, potatoes and beetroots. Soil on the unwashed vegetables. Market in Ulan Bator, Mongolia

Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

majopez

majopez