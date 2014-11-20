Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close-up focus on a woman showing a stop gesture to the camera, blurred background, a strong young woman protesting against domestic violence and abuse, bullying, saying no to gender discrimination
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4800 × 3579 pixels • 16 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 746 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 373 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG