Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092527283
Close-up and focus on a double crow butterfly while feeding on a flower. Euploea core or common crow butterfly. Vertical, background is not in focus. Taken in Vietnam near Hoi An in March.
Vietnam
T
By T-I
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abroadasiaasianaustralian crowbeautifulbrown and whitebrown butterflybutterflyclose-upcloseupcommon crowcommon indian crowcommon mimecrow butterflydanainaedestinationdistorted backgroundeuploea corefeedingfeeding on flowerfloraflowerfocusgreeninsectlepidopteramacromarchmeadowmimicrynaturalnatureno peopleoverseasplantsightseeingsouth east asiaspringtiger butterflytourismtravelvacationverticalvietnamvietnamesewhite spotswildwildlifewingsyellow
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist