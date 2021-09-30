Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094685066
Close-up of flower on black background. View from above.
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
D
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerialaromabeautifulbloombloomingblossomingblowbotanicalbotanybouquetbudcalendulacultivatedeffloresceenvironmentalflowerflower budflower on a stalkflowersflowlerfreshgreetinggrowgrowingherbaceoushouseplantin bloomleavesmarigoldnatural beautynatureornamentalpetalspleasingpleasing to the eyeposyprettyromanticsmellspeciesstudiovibrantwildflowerzinia
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist