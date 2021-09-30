Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092203448
Close up of the flower head on a common thistle (cirsium vulgare) plant
T
By Tom Meaker
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asteraceaebloomingbull thistlecirsium vulgareclose upcloseupcolorcolourcommon thistlecut outdayenvironmentflorafloralflowerflower headflowering plantfreshfreshnessgrowthin bloominflorescencemeadownaturalnaturenectaroutdooroutdoorsphotographyplantpollenpricklyspear thistlespikeysummersummer timesummertimetallthistleuncultivatedverticalweedwild flowerwildflower
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist