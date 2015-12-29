Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up fire extinguisher and firefighter checking pressure gauge level for protection and prevent and safety rescue and use of equipment on fire training concept.
Engineer checking Industrial fire control system,Fire Alarm controller, Fire notifier, Anti fire.System ready In the event of a fire.
Red fire tank hanging by the pole.
Red tank of fire extinguisher Overview of a powerful industrial fire extinguishing system.
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Detail of bag outside Gucci fashion show building during Milan Women's Fashion Week on FEBRUARY 22, 2017 in Milan.
Mulhouse - France - 12 October 2019 - Closeup of Playmobil figurine climbing on metallic trolley of supermarket

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125751345

Item ID: 2125751345

Close up fire extinguisher and firefighter checking pressure gauge level for protection and prevent and safety rescue and use of equipment on fire training concept.

Formats

  • 6760 × 2723 pixels • 22.5 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 403 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 202 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Noin90650

Noin90650