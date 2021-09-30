Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092396105
Close-up female hands putting small silver gift box with ribbon on a golden wrapping paper laying on the table. Moment of preparing a present handmade. Image with selective focus
T
By Tania Vino
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversarybeautifulbirthdaybowboxcelebrationchristmascloseupcongratulationcraftdecordecorateddecorationdecorativedesigneventfemalefestivegiftgiftboxgirlgivinggoldenhandhandmadehappinesshappyholidayhomehomemadejoymerrypackagepackagingpaperpersonpresentribbonservicestylishsurprisetablevalentinesvintagewomanworkwrapwrapping paperxmasyear
Similar images
More from this artist