Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close-up of female hand in a bright red warm coat, reaching for a steel thermo mug with a hot drink, standing on the roof of a gray car against the background of snowy winter nature. Wonderful winter
Male repair worker examining car paint with equipment in repair shop
Customer with protective mask raised hand at digital thermometer with temperature scanning machine for fever before entering area. Screening to prevent infected people from entering restricted areas.
Woman connecting mobile phone and ticketing machine by NFC
Woman holding shopping cart handle with tissue paper at supermarket, closeup. Preventive measure in public places during coronavirus outbreak
cleaning the mattress with a vacuum cleaner from garbage and wool, close-up. Space for text
Man using mobile phone in hospital
Woman hand using payment terminal in shop. Paying with credit or debit card, credit card reader. Finance and banking concept. Buy & Sell service and product.

See more

1373886647

See more

1373886647

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124610703

Item ID: 2124610703

Close-up of female hand in a bright red warm coat, reaching for a steel thermo mug with a hot drink, standing on the roof of a gray car against the background of snowy winter nature. Wonderful winter

Formats

  • 5535 × 3683 pixels • 18.5 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Grebinets

Taras Grebinets