Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
close up face of inspiration of beautiful caucasian woman show orange and juice glass, look at camera in kitchen. beautiful caucasian woman cooking healthy diet fruit or vegetable in kitchen
Attractive brunette woman smiling at the camera as she stands on a sidewalk on a quiet urban street in a close up head shot
Portrait of beautiful woman smiling in kitchen
Close up portrait of redheaded female painter captured in time of creative process in art workplace. Head shot of ginger artist with blur brushes on first plan of picture. Positive face expressions.
Pretty dressmaker at work making patterns of fabric
Girl Making Cake
Portrait of beautiful woman with curly hair
Portrait of young smiling woman sitting against home kitchen background. Close up.

See more

120630673

See more

120630673

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125048355

Item ID: 2125048355

close up face of inspiration of beautiful caucasian woman show orange and juice glass, look at camera in kitchen. beautiful caucasian woman cooking healthy diet fruit or vegetable in kitchen

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3913 × 2245 pixels • 13 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 574 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 287 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Chaiya Sakc

Chaiya Sakc