Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098097542
The close up of electricity power cable on concrete pole on sunny day with bright clear blue sky as a background
Neftchala, Azerbaijan
R
By Rzaev
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alternativebackgroundbluecableconnectionconstructioncurrentdangerdistributionelectricelectricalelectricianelectricityenergeticenergyengineerengineeringenvironmentequipmentgenerationgeneratorgridhighillustrationindustrialindustrylinemetalnetworkplantplugpolepollutionpowerpylonsilhouetteskystationsteelstructuresupplytalltechnologytowertransmissionvectorvoltvoltagewattwire
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist