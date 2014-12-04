Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close-up of a drill drilling a hole in the bathroom to install a mirror, dust is pouring in. Husband is doing home renovation, construction work in the bathroom
Formats
3969 × 2356 pixels • 13.2 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 594 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 297 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG