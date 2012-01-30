Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up details of mason working with bricks, mortar, cement and rubber hammer on construction site
construction mason worker bricklayer installing red brick with trowel putty knife outdoors
New Home Under Construction Foundation
Engineer or Architect inspecting inside building at construction site. He holding project blueprint papers.
Real construction worker making a wall inside the new house.
Roofer installing Roofing felt with heating and melting roll of bitumen roll by torch on flame
young professional engineer worker in protective helmet and blueprints paper on hand at the house building construction site
joiner at work in his workshop

See more

660990094

See more

660990094

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125907288

Item ID: 2125907288

Close up details of mason working with bricks, mortar, cement and rubber hammer on construction site

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bogdanhoda

bogdanhoda