Close-up detail view of belt loading machine car load commercial parcel shipment in small cargo plane compartment. Air mail shipping and logistics service . Commercial charter flight service
Water Centrifugal pump and motor line with pipe rack in power plant construction site industrial, demineralized water, drought concept.
Builder polishing mortar floor at construction site of new appartments. Mechanized grout screed concrete floor close-up. Laborer performing and polishing sand and cement screed floor.
Military vehicles interior
Ho Chi Minh city, June 8th 2019: Large warehouse with forklifts in factory at Viet Nam
The body for creating the valve is installed on the table of the CNC machine for creating and grinding holes
Ufa, Russia. March 16, 2018: Service maintenance and repair of trucks in a large garage. Tippers and trucks in the hangar. Cargo transportation and logistics
Forklift truck Oil truck black and white

489952471

