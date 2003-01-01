Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 2058883592
Close-up detail of the hand of an elderly man using his mobile phone on the street. Concept use of technology by the elderly. Older man using technology. Selective focused
Photo Formats
2648 × 3936 pixels • 8.8 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
673 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
337 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.