Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Up Close of Decorative Green Pine Tree with Decorative Lights and Blurred Background of St. Bartholomew Cathedral in Ostrow Tumski After Rain, Wroclaw, Poland
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1293877972

Stock Photo ID: 1293877972

Up Close of Decorative Green Pine Tree with Decorative Lights and Blurred Background of St. Bartholomew Cathedral in Ostrow Tumski After Rain, Wroclaw, Poland

Photo Formats

  • 4592 × 3448 pixels • 15.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 751 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Ania Kulbinska

Ania Kulbinska