Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099971009
Close up cute baby girl drawing in album with colorful pencils, sitting at desk at home, creative pastime and hobby. The beautiful, emotional face of a child of two years.
V
By Vasyl Rohan
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableapartmentartbabycaucasiancheerfulchildchildhoodclose-upcolorcolorfulcreativecreativitycutedevelopmentdrawdrawingeducationemotionalemotionsfacefungirlhappyholdinghomehumankidlifestylelittlepainterpaperpencilpencilspeoplepersonpicturepinkplayportraitpreschoolpreschoolerprettyroomsinceritystudiotwo yearsyears
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist