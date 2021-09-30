Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087011279
Close up Crystal ice cube on wooden plate. Food and drink concept. Ice cubes look so fresh.High Angel View. Copy space, Negative space.
J
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundblackblocksbubblecleanclearclose-upcloseupcocktailscoldcoolcrystalcrystalscubecubesdrinkdropfoodfreezefreshfreshnessfrostglassgrouphealthyiceice-cubeicebergicedisolatedlightliquidmacromeltmineralnaturalnobodyobjectreflectionrefreshrefreshingrefreshmentrefrigeratesolidsquaretranslucenttransparentwaterwetwooden
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist