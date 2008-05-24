Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up of a Common Gorse branch (a large evergreen shrub which has yellow flowers and spiny branches) against a backdrop of clouds and blue sky
Edit
park in fall
Berberis, commonly knows as barberry.
Forsythia blossom
rapeseed flower
Autumn day on the tree yellow foliage
Golden yellow chain tree Laburnum with flowers with blue sky bac
Pine tree branches against the blue sky. Copy space, space for text.

See more

1525382060

See more

1525382060

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142417187

Item ID: 2142417187

Close up of a Common Gorse branch (a large evergreen shrub which has yellow flowers and spiny branches) against a backdrop of clouds and blue sky

Formats

  • 3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

E

Ellianne