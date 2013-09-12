Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
close up colorful small grass flower background, Small wild white flowers and purple flowers in the grass in the daytime in the summer, purple blue yellow variety color background in garden
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

166313372

Stock Photo ID: 166313372

close up colorful small grass flower background, Small wild white flowers and purple flowers in the grass in the daytime in the summer, purple blue yellow variety color background in garden

Photo Formats

  • 2765 × 3982 pixels • 9.2 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 694 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 347 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

aodaodaodaod

aodaodaodaod

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.