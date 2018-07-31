Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
close-up of cinnamon sticks
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

12785347

Stock Photo ID: 12785347

close-up of cinnamon sticks

Photo Formats

  • 4664 × 5680 pixels • 15.5 × 18.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 821 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 411 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Z

Zoltan Pataki

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.