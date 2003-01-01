Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close-up chess standing first in line teamwork on chess board concepts challenge or battle fighting of business team and leadership strategy and organization risk management or team player.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122056422

Item ID: 2122056422

Close-up chess standing first in line teamwork on chess board concepts challenge or battle fighting of business team and leadership strategy and organization risk management or team player.

Formats

  • 6450 × 2700 pixels • 21.5 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 419 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 210 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Eakrin Rasadonyindee

Eakrin Rasadonyindee