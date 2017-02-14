Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up of cherry plum tomatoes sitting on a slab swiss cheese against black background, includes high quality clipping path for easy background change.
Photo Formats
4272 × 2848 pixels • 14.2 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.