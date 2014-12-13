Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
close up of a caucasian woman portrait doing silence gesture with finger. Censorship concept, Secret information. on a black background
Close up of young woman with a finger to her lips. concept for silence
Contact eye lens. Smiling woman applying eye contacts on brown eyes closeup. Girl with natural face makeup inserting soft lenses. Ophthalmology and vision care
portrait face expresion of cute six months old baby boy.
close-up of lovers man and woman. romantic relationship. honeymoon.
Closeup of pretty young girl's mouth expressing silence
Closeup of a beautiful young dark-skinned woman with finger on her lips on a white background. Concept for silence
Beautiful woman put her finger to closed red lips asking to be quiet close-up. Young pretty sexy lady facial oral botox hollywood smiling portrait

See more

1476855128

See more

1476855128

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137689851

Item ID: 2137689851

close up of a caucasian woman portrait doing silence gesture with finger. Censorship concept, Secret information. on a black background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4988 × 3325 pixels • 16.6 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AlexandrMusuc

AlexandrMusuc