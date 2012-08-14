Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up of the caucasian hands of a professional manicurist are filing the nails of a young woman. Young caucasian woman receiving a manicure by a beautician with a nail file in a nail salon
Formats
5554 × 2430 pixels • 18.5 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 438 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 219 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG