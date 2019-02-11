Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close-up of a can of Coca-Cola covered in water droplets isolated on a white background. Cold Coca-Cola classic. Russia, Krasnodar, December 15, 2021
London, UK - 08/29/2020: A Zero Sugar, No Calories, Coca Cola can with water droplets on it.
KYIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 18, 2017: Can of Coca-Cola on white background
BANGKOK, THAILAND - AUG 2: Coca-Cola Cans Isolated On White. drinks produced and created by the Coca-Cola Company on August 2, 2016 in Bangkok, Thailand
Los Angeles, CA - USA - July 02, 2020 Light, Classic Coca-Cola can. Coca-Cola Company is the most popular market leader in USA.
THAILAND MAY 15, 2019: Coca Cola, Coke can original taste difference design on isolated.
London, UK - 08/29/2020: An Ice-cold, Zero Sugar, No Calories Coca Cola can against a black background, isolated.
THAILAND MAY 15, 2019: Coca Cola, Coke can original taste and no sugar design on isolated.

See more

1398347174

See more

1398347174

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130693650

Item ID: 2130693650

Close-up of a can of Coca-Cola covered in water droplets isolated on a white background. Cold Coca-Cola classic. Russia, Krasnodar, December 15, 2021

Important information

Formats

  • 5095 × 3397 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Venn-Photo

Venn-Photo