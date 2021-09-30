Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096163424
Close up of Caldesia flower an aquatic plant in full bloom
J
By Jerry Lin
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aquaticbackgroundbeautifulbiologybloombloomingbotanycloseupdelicatedesignecosystemenvironmentfloraflowerfragilegardengardeninggrassgreenherbaceouslakelandscapeleaveslifelightnatureoutdoorparkpeaceperennialpetalsplantpondseasonserenesortspringsummersurfaceswampvegetationwaterscapewetland whitewhitewildwildlifeyellow
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist